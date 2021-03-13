Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 11th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLVO stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

