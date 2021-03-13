Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE CRT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 53,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,772. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.