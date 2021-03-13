Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE CRT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 53,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,772. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
