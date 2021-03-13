Crown Achieves Market Cap of $6.46 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $6.46 million and $139,683.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,308.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.41 or 0.00979318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.36 or 0.00362695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00027176 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000781 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002562 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,773,765 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.