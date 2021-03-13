CryptoFranc Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $42,449.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00681164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00066816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025373 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

