Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0811 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $148.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 175.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00050254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.00675635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

