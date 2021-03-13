CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.91 million and $789.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.08 or 0.00451540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00061890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00081610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.00518257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011980 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

