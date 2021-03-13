Cryptrust 24-Hour Volume Tops $346.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Cryptrust has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptrust has a total market capitalization of $48,344.75 and approximately $346.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00443827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00061053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00049799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00511770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011450 BTC.

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars.

