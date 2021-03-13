CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.41% of CSG Systems International worth $35,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 229,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $874,499 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

