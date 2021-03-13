Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Cubic worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSE CUB remained flat at $$70.00 on Friday. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,503. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

