Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $713.47. 16,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,532. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

