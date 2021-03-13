Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $35.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.77. 148,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,110,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $226.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $442.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

