Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

