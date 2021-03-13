Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,558 shares of company stock worth $976,920. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

