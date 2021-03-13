Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,018,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

