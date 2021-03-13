CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,386.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and approximately $5,386.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00239278 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010206 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,438,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,438,195 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.