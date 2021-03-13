CVCoin (CVN) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $54,196.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00445706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00061555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00090407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00515258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

