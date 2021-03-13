CWV Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $7.58 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $4,545.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012020 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

