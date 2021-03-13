CyberVein (CVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $161.31 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One CyberVein token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $161.31 million and $4.23 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.