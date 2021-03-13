Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 11th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CELP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 33,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,149. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

