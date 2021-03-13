CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Up 89.6% in February

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the February 11th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 65,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,170. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

