D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 7th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 6.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $45,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. 4,332,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,335. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

