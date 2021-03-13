D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Increased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $397,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

NYSE DHI opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

