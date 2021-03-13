D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Short Interest Update

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the February 11th total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

D8 stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 267,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,910. D8 has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in D8 during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D8 during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in D8 by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in D8 in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D8 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,536,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

