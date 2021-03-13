DAEX (DAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $451,196.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, DAEX has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $451,196.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00650667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

