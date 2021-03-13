Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 35,000 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

