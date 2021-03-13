Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $126.49 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.