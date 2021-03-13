Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.84 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

