Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,416.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,467.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,350.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

