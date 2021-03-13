Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $1.12 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $24,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $69.91. 6,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

