Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $1.13 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $103.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

