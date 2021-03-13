Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 12,600 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,025 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of BBY opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

