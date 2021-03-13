Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,472,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $159.75 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $199.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.59.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

