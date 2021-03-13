Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $130.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.