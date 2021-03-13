Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 21,977 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,977 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,711.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.