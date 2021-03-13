Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,400 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY opened at $473.90 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.95.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.