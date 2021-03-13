Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of DSEEY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.76.
About Daiwa Securities Group
Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.
