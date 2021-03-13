Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $93,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,751,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,599,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,657. The firm has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $224.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

