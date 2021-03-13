Dash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.39 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $238.54 or 0.00398624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $932.79 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.64 or 0.05276692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,021,865 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.