Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASTY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

DASTY opened at $208.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.54. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $232.48. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

