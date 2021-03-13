DATA Reaches Market Cap of $16.03 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 83.3% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $16.03 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00048116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.04 or 0.00651927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.