Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.04 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Datum has traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $942,690.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00048877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.42 or 0.00662909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.