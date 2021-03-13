DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $533,451.65 and $46.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00369999 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,229.48 or 0.99871062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00031710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00080352 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

