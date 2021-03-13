Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $62.89 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Decentral Games token can now be purchased for $362.51 or 0.00593767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $62.89 million and $3.32 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 61.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00443827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00061053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00049799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00511770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Decentral Games Token Profile

Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,486 tokens. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

Decentral Games Token Trading

