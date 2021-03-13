Decentral Games Price Hits $362.59 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $62.68 million and $3.09 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games token can currently be bought for about $362.59 or 0.00605339 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 80.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00462357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00532692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,855 tokens. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

