Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches Market Capitalization of $185,866.88

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $185,866.88 and approximately $17.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00050284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00653802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025523 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

