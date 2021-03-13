DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0761 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $735.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00015792 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,440,874 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.