DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches Market Cap of $11.45 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00005850 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $542,047.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00446850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00060876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00081953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00511401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011923 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,193,691 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

