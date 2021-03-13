Degenerator Market Cap Tops $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.83 or 0.00388062 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005632 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00032713 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.17 or 0.05495980 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

Buying and Selling Degenerator

