Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 119.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $88.29. 12,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $89.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

