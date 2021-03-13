Delphy Price Up 71% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Delphy has a market cap of $756,794.18 and $63,186.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 71% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00655472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00066002 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025084 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

